Transce3nd LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Transce3nd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.32 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

