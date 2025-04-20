Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,332 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. UBS Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.59.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

