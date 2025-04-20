SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
SMTGY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.66.
About SMA Solar Technology
