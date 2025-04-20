SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMTGY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.