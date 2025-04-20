Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CSX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CSX by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.