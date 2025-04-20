Natixis Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 397,073 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

