Natixis Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McKesson were worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,501,000 after purchasing an additional 216,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

MCK stock opened at $697.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $728.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.18.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

