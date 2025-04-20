Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,527 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Trade Desk worth $151,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

