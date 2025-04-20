CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.