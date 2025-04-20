Capital International Investors Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.12% of McKesson worth $84,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in McKesson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $697.22 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.18.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

