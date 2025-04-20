MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 20,600 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 2.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management raised its position in MongoDB by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in MongoDB by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,031,000 after buying an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.78.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,741,590. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,084,027. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

