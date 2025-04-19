XTX Topco Ltd Sells 67,712 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,712 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Honest were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.11 million, a PE ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 2.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In related news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

