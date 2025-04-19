OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $184.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average of $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

