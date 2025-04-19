Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Donaldson by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

