First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 36,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,199. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

