First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
FFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 36,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,199. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
