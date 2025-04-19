Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Dnca Finance boosted its position in Ferrari by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.60.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE RACE opened at $439.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

