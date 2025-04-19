Rep. Dwight Evans Sells The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Williams Companies stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

WMB opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

