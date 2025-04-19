CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 5,061 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 345,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

