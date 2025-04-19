30,400 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SARO stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

