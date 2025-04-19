Capital Research Global Investors Has $4.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 380,599 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.16% of Netflix worth $4,430,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $954.87 and a 200-day moving average of $891.82.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.49.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

