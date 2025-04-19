OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,398.80. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $650,150. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $14.12 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AESI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

