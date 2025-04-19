Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

