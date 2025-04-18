Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 134,682,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 35,780,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £713,361.93, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

