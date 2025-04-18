T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stake Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.
The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020
