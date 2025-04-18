Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after buying an additional 763,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,756,000 after buying an additional 175,801 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

