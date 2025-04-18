Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Holdings Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 284.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

