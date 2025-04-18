Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Grows By 48.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.