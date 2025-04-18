Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Grows By 48.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
GASNF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.
About Naturgy Energy Group
