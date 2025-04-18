BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BGSF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF opened at $3.07 on Friday. BGSF has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

