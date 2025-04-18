Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $103.94. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $91.81 and a 1-year high of $122.03.
Sanofi Company Profile
