Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $103.94. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $91.81 and a 1-year high of $122.03.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

