Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.4 %

BJ opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

