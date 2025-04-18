GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $5.31 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 1.75% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $71.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $401.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

