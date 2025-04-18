Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned 0.92% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $6,740,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $829.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $820.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.