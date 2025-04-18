Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Up 63.2% – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 63.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 777,935,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 967% from the average session volume of 72,880,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.