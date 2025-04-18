Barclays PLC Has $40.68 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of PTC worth $40,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.