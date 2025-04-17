Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

