NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 11th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.75.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
