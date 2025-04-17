NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 11th.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

