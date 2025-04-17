Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Grows By 50.8%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of WJRYY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

