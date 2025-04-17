WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WXXWY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

