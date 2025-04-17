Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Cadre worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cadre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 1,451.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Down 0.9 %

CDRE stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

