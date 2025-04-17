Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after buying an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $424,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.