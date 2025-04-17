Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IJR stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

