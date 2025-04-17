Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Melar Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melar Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,512,000.

About Melar Acquisition Corp. I

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melar Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melar Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.