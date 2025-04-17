GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.85. 6,488,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,236,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 378.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

