Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Increases By 213.8%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the March 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 368,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,818. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,177,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 118,301 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

