Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KRMA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 2,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,087. The company has a market capitalization of $553.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

