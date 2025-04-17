Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,252,200 shares, a growth of 207.8% from the March 15th total of 1,706,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,835.8 days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNGCF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Tongcheng Travel has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $2.30.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.