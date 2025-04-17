Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,252,200 shares, a growth of 207.8% from the March 15th total of 1,706,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,835.8 days.

Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNGCF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Tongcheng Travel has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $2.30.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

