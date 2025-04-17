Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.710-12.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Global Payments also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.690-2.690 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $14.49 on Thursday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,681,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,116. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $127.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Payments stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

