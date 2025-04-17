QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

QuantaSing Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 91,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. QuantaSing Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 88.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantaSing Group

About QuantaSing Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

