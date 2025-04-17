QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QuantaSing Group Price Performance
QuantaSing Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 91,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. QuantaSing Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.96.
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 88.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
