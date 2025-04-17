Critical Contrast: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) versus Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 1047.74, meaning that its share price is 104,674% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Movano and Heart Tronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Movano currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,312.97%. Given Movano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Movano is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movano and Heart Tronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano $902,000.00 6.46 -$29.28 million ($4.07) -0.22 Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heart Tronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -345.78% -198.77% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Movano beats Heart Tronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Heart Tronics

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

