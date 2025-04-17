Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
