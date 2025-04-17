CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 524 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,379.71.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,064.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,040.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,959.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

